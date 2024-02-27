Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: Joe Biden, nbc, opinion, Seth Meyers, taylor swift

President Biden Wants Seth Meyers to Name His Taylor Swift Sources

Late-night host Seth Meyers may have asked President Joe Biden about the Taylor Swift conspiracies, but it was "Dark Brandon" who answered.

On Monday night, Seth Meyers celebrated to tenth anniversary of his late-night talk show, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers. And what better way to do that than with two guests that were there on the first day? That's right, Meyers was joined by fellow Saturday Night Live castmate, "Weekend Update" co-anchor & friend Amy Poehler – as well as President Joseph Biden, who was Vice-President then. But President Biden didn't come alone – "Dark Brandon" was riding shotgun with him. That's why we were impressed when Meyers took the opportunity to ask President Biden about the whole Taylor Swift conspiracy. Basically, a whole lot of tinfoil hat folks had been running with a whole lot of whackjob conspiracy theories – from Swift being a part of a Pentagon psyop program to Swift & Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce being pawns in a larger conspiracy being run by Biden, the NFL, and the mainstream media to rig Super Bowl LVIII to give Swift & Kelce a larger spotlight to endorse Biden officially. Seriously. Unfortunately for Meyers, "Dark Brandon" chose to address the question – and he wanted to know who Meyers' sources were (before reminding us that Swift endorsed President Biden back in 2020).

Here's a look at the moment from Monday night when Meyers questioned President Biden directly about those Biden/Swift rumors – though it was interesting at the end because we couldn't tell if he was teasing that a potential 2024 endorsement from Swift was on the way:

Here's a look back at Biden's social media account having a little fun with the whole thing shortly after the Chiefs walked away with the win, posting an image of Biden in his "Dark Brandon" persona with the message, "Just like we drew it up."

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window earlier this month, ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over Biden because of all of the things Trump claims he did during his term to help her out. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

