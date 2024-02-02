Posted in: CBS, Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: japan, opinion, super bowl, taylor swift, travis kelce

Japan Embassy, Pentagon Weigh In on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Matter

If the Japan Embassy and the Pentagon consider the Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LVIII matter weighing in on, why shouldn't we?

Article Summary Japan Embassy supports Taylor Swift's timely arrival in Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Pentagon refutes conspiracy theories linking Swift to a "psy-op" campaign.

Taylor Swift's support for Travis Kelce and Chiefs garners immense media attention.

Pentagon spokesperson urges Congress for budget approval while dispelling Swift rumors.

Between Japan's embassy in the U.S. and the steaming pile of misinformation that is FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters, we have no choice but to continue feeding you, our faithful Bleeding Cool readers, the daily Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce content you didn't know you needed in your lives – and we're going to keep it coming through Super Bowl LVIII. With the former, we have an official statement from the Japan Embassy regarding Swift's upcoming timey-wimey trip from Japan to Las Vegas to support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Bonus points to anyone who assumed – without seeing it – that the statement would drop some ten-ton Swift references. Following that, we have something not so fun – with the U.S. Pentagon having to deny for a second time the whackjob conspiracy theory being spewed by Watters and others that Swift is being used as part of a "psy-op" campaign.

"The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins. We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.", read the statement from the Japan Embassy – here's a look at the social media post from earlier today:

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift's Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Last month, the Pentagon decided to use the moment of shutting down Watters' claim to have a little fun – and make a pitch for more funding. "As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off," shared Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh in a statement at the time. "But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns." Unfortunately, the rumblings only grew once Swift & Kelce gained more media exposure – and the Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl. Now, the tinfoil hat folks are alleging that this was all set up to be a boost for President Biden's 2024 re-election chances. Seriously. I am not making that up.

In fact, Singh released a more serious denial of the conspiracies, telling Politico, "We know all too well the dangers of conspiracy theories, so to set the record straight — Taylor Swift is not part of a DOD psychological operation. Period." While once again stressing the need for Congress to pass the Pentagon's budget & emergency supplemental request, Singh added, "I'm sure she has other chief priorities, as do we, which is why we continue to urge Congress to complete the passage of a budget and our supplemental request so we can move the ball downfield and across the goal line in support of critical national security priorities."

