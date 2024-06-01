Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, apple tv, presumed innocent, teaser

Presumed Innocent Preview: Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty Is Lost In Thought

Apple TV+ released a sneak preview for Jake Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent.

With a two-episode premiere set for Wednesday, June 12th, Apple TV+ is rolling out a new look at series star & executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent. In the clip below, Gyllenhaal's county prosecutor, Rusty Sabich, watches the latest update on the brutal killing of one of his colleagues – a colleague with whom Rusty had more than a professional relationship…

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the upcoming series take finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together. Now, here's a look back at the most recent teasers for the limited series:

A woman was murdered — the woman your husband had an affair with. Where does your mind go? Presumed Innocent premieres June 12. pic.twitter.com/JbG9bKXGlK — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 31, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

