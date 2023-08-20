Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, original sin, pll, Pretty Little Liars, season 2, summer school

Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale on Cameo Return: "Yeah, Definitely"

Original Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is excited about Aria's connection to the new series and would be open to making an appearance.

The last time we checked in with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, it was back in April when Max confirmed that production was underway and that Annabeth Gish (Mayfair Witches, The Fall of the House of Usher) was returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan (more on that in a minute). But, four months later, the streaming series – like so many others – is in lockdown mode as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes rage on. But that doesn't mean there still aren't a few interesting items out there to report on – like original series star Lucy Hale (who played Aria Montgomery from 2010 to 2016) keeping the door open for a return to the franchise. And, as we saw during the first season finale, Aria's return has already been built into the new series canon.

In "Chapter Ten: Final Girls" (directed by Lisa Soper and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring & Michael Grassi), we learn from Bailee Madison's Imogen that her child was going to be adopted by… Aria & Ezra Fitz (played in the original series by Ian Harding). Speaking to TVLine while promoting her Amazon Freevee movie Puppy Love ahead of the strike, Hale shared her reaction to learning of Aria's return to the PLL universe. "I love it. I'm happy to know that Aria and Ezra are still kicking it. That's great. Team Aria and Ezra all the way, Hale responded. And what about the idea of Aria's real-life alter ego making an on-screen return? "Would I be open to a cameo? Yeah, definitely," Hale revealed. "I think that would be fun. I'm so happy that that show is doing well, and I can't wait to see the second season. I love that they're kind of doing different themes per season."

The Road to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Now here's a look at the preview that was released back in November 2022, followed by the social media "breadcrumbs" that led to the big reveal (hopefully, with some more storyline details on the way soon):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"The doctor is in… sane… Actually, she's beyond lovely. Here's a first look at the iconic [Annabeth Gish] returning to the #PLL universe as Dr. Sullivan, helping our indefatigable little liars navigate the traumas of last season as well as the horrors and indignities of…SUMMER SCHOOL… #PLL: SS is gearing up for a hot, cruel, BLOODY summer of fun…," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to their Instagram post back in April announcing Gish's casting:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!