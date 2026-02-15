Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Primal S03E06 "Cavern of Horrors" Preview: Into the Heart of Darkness

With a new episode of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal hitting tonight, check out our updated preview for S03E06: "Cavern of Horror."

Article Summary Primal Season 3 Episode 6, "Cavern of Horrors," premieres tonight on Adult Swim with high-stakes action.

Spear and Fang face terrifying hyena-like creatures while joining a dangerous rescue mission underground.

Genndy Tartakovsky shares behind-the-scenes looks, including Mira's preliminary character designs.

New previews and sneak peeks reveal Season 3's dark twists and pulse-pounding prehistoric threats.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the third season of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. We were feeling a whole lot of feels by the time the credits rolled on last week's episode, because there were so many moments that felt like the old times. And yet, there's still a whole lot more left to the season – and Fang still has some serious doubts. That brings us to our preview for S03E06: "Cavern of Horror," as our heroes head into a serious heart of darkness. Along with an overview, sneak peek, and more, we also have a look behind the scenes that Tartakovsky shared heading into the weekend – including some preliminary Mira designs with Stephen DeStefano.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E06: "Cavern of Horrors" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 6: "Cavern of Horrors" – A rescue party makes a terrifying discovery while attempting to save villagers from a pack of hideous hyena-like creatures.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!