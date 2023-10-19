Posted in: Movies, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, psych, psych 4

Psych Fans Can Relax: Franchise Apparently Not "Complete" After All

Fans of Psych can breathe a little easier - the series franchise apparently isn't as "complete" as they feared. Here's what happened...

There were rumblings earlier this year that a fourth film was more a matter of when and not if and that a script was already in play. But that was before some major events happened this year. First, a whole lot of companies realized they were running their streamers wrong, resulting in some major cost-cutting/metaphorical bloodletting when it comes to film & series projects and their budgets. On top of that, we also had a once-in-a-lifetime (60 years ago might as well have been 100 years ago) labor movement that saw the WGA and SAG-AFTRA striking at the same time. And though the WGA strike was settled with a new deal, SAG-AFTRA's strike continues on now that the AMPTP has walked away from negotiations. So how has that left fans of James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) & Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)-starring Psych franchise feeling when it comes to a possible fourth film/extended episode? Understandably nervous – especially when the upcoming Blu-ray boxed set lists the collection as "Complete":

Well, you can relax & start breathing a little easier. Despite what the packaging might read, the collection is not a definitive "complete" collection – more like it's complete up to today. A source speaking with TVLine confirmed that talks are still ongoing when it comes to bringing the crime-solving duo back to our screens. During a check-in from earlier this year, Rodriguez offered an update on a fourth film during the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event. Rodriguez shared that "the appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it's just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling." He added, "There's nobody that doesn't want it to happen. And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it's just a matter of when – not if. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!"

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez and Hill were Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joined the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In addition, Sage Brocklebank & Kurt Fuller reprised their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus:

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and the first two films.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!