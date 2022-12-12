Quantum Leap: NBC Gives Raymond Lee-Starrer Season 2 Green Light

It looks like Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song will have another season to find Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula)… possibly. NBC announced earlier today that its renewing Quantum Leap for a second season, with the sequel series set to return on January 2, 2023, for the first of its remaining 10 episodes (bringing the total season order to 18 episodes).

"We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers, and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it's gratifying to know 'Quantum Leap' will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock."

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.