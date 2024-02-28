Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: paramount, Ray Donovan, showtime, the donovans

Ray Donovan: Guy Ritchie to Direct/EP Paramount+ Spinoff Series

Guy Ritchie is attached to direct and executive produce Paramount+'s The Donovans, loosely based on the Liev Schreiber-starring series.

Paramount said it would be actively looking to expand the universes of some of its more popular series, and they got that rolling with Dexter and have plans in place for Billions. And now, we can add Ray Donovan to that list. Earlier today, Paramount announced that Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) is attached to direct and executive produce The Donovans, loosely based on the Liev Schreiber-starring series. Stemming from Showtime/MTV Studios and 101 Studios, the 10-episode Paramount+ series is set to be written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy) – with the series set to hit streaming screens later this year.

Here's a look at the official overview/logline that was released: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, 'The Donovans' will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow. 'The Donovans' follows two generations of gangsters, the businesses they run, the complex relationships they weave – and the man they call upon to fix their problem."

"I'm thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment, and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," shared Bennett in a statement when the news was first released. "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives." Ritchie, Bennett, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Ivan Atkinson are set as executive producers.

