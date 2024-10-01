Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lee child, Neagley, Reacher

Reacher: Maria Sten-Starring "Neagley" Spinoff Gets Prime Video Order

Prime Video is expanding author Lee Child's live-action Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher universe with a series order for a Maria Sten-starring Neagley spinoff series.

Earlier this month, the news hit that Prime Video was looking to expand the live-action universe of bestselling author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher in a big way – and the streaming service made it official earlier today. During the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London, Amazon MGM Studios' Jennifer Salke confirmed that a series order had been given for a series spotlighting Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. As fans of the series know, Sten's Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Ritchson, who is expected to guest-star) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit.

In the upcoming spinoff, Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Hell-bent on justice, she will use everything she's learned from Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators to uncover a menacing evil – even if it means putting herself in its path. "I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background," Sten shared. "She's such a wonderful character to play, and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

Reacher EP and showrunner Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton (Prison Break) created the series, which was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Santora and Wootton will executive produce, along with Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell represent Skydance Television. In addition, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will oversee the project for Skydance. "Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in 'Reacher,'" shared Santora and Wootton. "Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley's story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added, "As 'Reacher' continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision. With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we're confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike." Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer at Skydance, offered, "We are thrilled to be expanding the world of Reacher with Amazon and CBS Studios to explore the fan-favorite character of Neagley with the extraordinary Maria Sten. Nick Santora did an incredible job adapting Lee Child's Reacher novels for television. With Nick and Nicholas Wootton at the helm, audiences are in for another captivating adventure in the Reacher universe."

