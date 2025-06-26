Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4 Recast: Rodriguez-Marquette Replacing Baruchel

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette has joined Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4, taking over the role of Jacob Marrick from Jay Baruchel.

As work gets underway on the fourth season, we have some important casting news to pass along regarding Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette (Barry) has joined the cast, taking over the role of small-town policeman Jacob Marrick from Jay Baruchel (with Baruchel reportedly exiting the series "to attend to a personal matter").

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season will be adapting Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

"'The thing about subway cars is you step on one and you never know what's going to happen,'" read the caption quote from the novel that was included with the Instagram post showing Ritchson holding up four fingers and a copy of the novel. "REACHER Season 4 will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow' by Lee Child."

Here's a look back at the teaser post that dropped the big clue about the fourth season of Prime Video's Reacher:

Here's a look back at what Ritchson previously shared, along with the complete transcript of his caption and how it related to the upcoming fourth season:

Photo 1: I owe my career to the people standing next to me. Legends… all of them. Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it. Photo 2: Always a privilege to spend time on an @emjaybassett run set. Was great to meet my wildly talented peers. Photo 3: Reacher himself, Lee Child. I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are, because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon I think. Photos 4/5: Back into stunts with Buster, Eric and team. Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready. Photo 6: it's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season. Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say… May be the best season yet?

