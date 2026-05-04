Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mortal kombat, newlitg

Mortal Kombat's Jade – May The 4th Be With The Daily LITG Today

Mortal Kombat's Jade was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Article Summary Mortal Kombat's Jade tops Bleeding Cool's daily LITG roundup, leading yesterday's most-read stories across pop culture.

Doctor Who, Zatanna, Barbara Gordon, Banksy, Tracker, Sonic, and Euphoria join Mortal Kombat's Jade in the top 10.

LITG revisits May 4 highlights from the past seven years, from Free Comic Book Day buzz to Spider-Boy and Dark Crisis.

Today's roundup also spotlights recent Rich Johnston stories, comic book birthdays, and the LITG mailing list signup.

Mortal Kombat's Jade was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mortal Kombat's Jade was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, all 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Jared Padalecki's birthday

LITG three years ago, The Powers Of Spider-Boy

LITG four years ago: Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis

LITG five years ago, from Shadows To Superman

LITG six years ago – Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who.

LITG seven years ago, Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Seven years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ale Garza , Teen Titans and Deadpool artist.

, Teen Titans and Deadpool artist. John Ridgway , artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos.

, artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos. Doug Cushman , cartoonist

, cartoonist Damon Willis , artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd

, artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd Tom Richmond , Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist

, Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist Mike Kennedy, writer of Ghost, Lone Wolf 2100, The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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