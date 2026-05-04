Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Speculator Corner, Vault | Tagged: Absolute Batman, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, Dungeon Crawler Carl, fcbd, free comic book day, Nathan Gooden

Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 Won Free Comic Book Day With Absolute Batman

Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 from Vault Comics was the big hit of Free Comic Book Day, including the Nathan Gooden Absolute Batman Variant

It was the big hit of Free Comic Book Day, uncontested. As Reddit poster xTheLibrarianX put it, "Tell me why people were camping outside the comic shop at 8am and the first 5 people in line basically wiped out the entire stock of DCC #0. Now I'm already seeing them listed online for sale… 3-packs, 10-packs, the works." That's right, Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 by Matt Dinniman, Tevegah/Actus and Laurel Pursuit Studios from Vault Comics, given away free this Saturday for Free Comic Book Day, has seen multiple copies sell on eBay for $25 a pop. Or fifteen copies at discount for $150. With exclusive variant versions going even higher.

Some other titles have also got some aftermarket attention, with the likes of Supernatural, and He-Man selling copies for around $6 each. M.A.S.K. and Spider-Man/Queen In Black/Hulk fetching $7. Flash Gordon and The Greatest American Hero are fetching $8 each. But Dungeon Crawler Carl blows them all away. And the exclusive variants even more…

The Nathan Gooden Absolute Batman #1 Homage Variant is a monster having sold for $200, unsigned. It was sold as an "Absolute Catman variant" by publisher Vault Comics (founded by Nathan Gooden) to those who backed the Dungeon Crawler Carl: Crocodile graphic novel crowdfunder, for an additional $10, before putting it for sale on their home page. It went FAST.

The Collected Comics & Games Brian Denham Variant sold multiple copies on eBay for $195. The store was selling them online for $15, then $20 and then $50 and sold out of them all.

Jetpack Comics Yoshi Yoshitani Variant without the FCBD logo and with white action lines, limited to 700 copies, the store selling for $7, one free per family in person. While the Jetpack Comics Yoshi Yoshitani Virgin Variant limited to 300 copies has the store selling for $35

Major Payne's Comic Compound had a Scott Prather Variant as well as a Scott Prather Virgin Variant, multiple copies of the set have just sold for $90 on eBay, but there are still copies on their website for $19 the pair.

A signed version of the Revenge Of variant by Shea Hardacre for $350 has sold on eBay, and a signed and remarked version for $500. As the seller said "Now…why would you pay for something that's FREE? BECAUSE YOU'RE AN OBSESSIVE LITTLE NERD, THAT'S WHY! Also, the price of this item is cheaper than a flight to LA, a hotel for the night, and an Uber to/from the venue! Also, because the person who GOT this book had to stand in line for a looong as time with a bunch of other Dungeon obsessed fans and pay a bajillion dollars in GAS Also — this cover has a VERY VERY RARE (we're talking Celestial Level Rare) REMARK from the amazing artist Shea Hardacre!! This listing is offering the EXCLUSIVE TO PEOPLE IN THE LA AREA and the more standard A cover!" This was from the LA store Revenge Of designed by their own Shea Hardacre. But the store also says "after FCBD they will be available online for purchase!" So maybe hold off on dropping half a K straight away?? They say "Our exclusive cover, designed by Shea Hardacre, will be released in waves to help our fulfillment team. The first round opens at noon on May 6th and closes on May 9th.

Any, why Dungeon Crawler Carl? Well, it is a wildly popular science fantasy LitRPG book series written by US author Matt Dinniman that blends dungeon crawler video game mechanics, dark humor, over-the-top violence, and a satirical game show. Aliens from the Borant Corporation invade Earth, hollowing out the planet's subsurface to create Dungeon Crawler World, a massive, multi-level dungeon filled with traps, puzzles, monsters, loot boxes, and loot drops. The surviving public's ordeal is broadcast live as a sadistic reality TV show to billions across the galaxy, with viewer voting, sponsor loot, and increasing insanity on each floor. Humanity's survivors (crawlers) must level up via a heads-up display, grind mobs, form parties, and entertain the audience to stay alive, or risk boring the viewers and getting culled. Carl is a tough, no-nonsense 27-year-old Coast Guard veteran and marine technician who's just been dumped, stuck with his ex's spoiled cat, Princess Donut, who gains sapience, magical powers, and an imperious personality after chowing down on a "Pet Biscuit." And this is their story of survival…

As well as the seven novels, Dungeon Crawler Carl has also being adapted for comics on Webtoon, by Tevegah/Actus and Laurel Pursuit Studios from Aethon Books. Aethon Books bought a majority stake in Vault Comics last year, so naturally, Vault Comics will be publishing the webtoon in print…

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