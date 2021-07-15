Rebel Return? IMDb TV Season 2 Option Depends on How Season 1 Does

So it appears the Katey Sagal-starring Rebel may be on its way to a second season after all, and it might just be Amazon's IMDb TV that makes it happen. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that IMDb TV and lead series studio ABC Signature have a deal in place that not only makes the first season available on the free streaming service but also includes an option for a second season based on how Season 1 performs (and with cast options still in place, the decision is a bit easier)- similar to the deal IMDb TV has with Sony Pictures TV for the now-canceled Nicholas Pinnock-starring ABC drama For Life.

The news of the show's demise only five episodes into its run came as quite a surprise to many considering how invested ABC was in initially promoting the series- with Sagal being one of those most caught off-guard. "The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from our airings came as a shock and a heartbreak. Things take time to catch on. 'Rebel' tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie "Rebel" Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19") is creator and showrunner of "Rebel." The series is executive produced by Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television. ABC Signature, alongside 20th Television, is a part of Disney Television Studios.

