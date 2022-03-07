Red Nose Day 2022: Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Ghosts & More

The BBC's annual Red Nose Day is set to return to BBC One screens on Friday, March 18, starting at 7 pm GMT (2 pm EST). And just like it's done in past years, the televised fundraising event continues to find ways to one-up what was an impressive outing the year. First up, Sir Lenny Henry returns to host alongside former Doctor Who star David Tennant, Walk the Line judge Alesha Dixon, former Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Broadcasting live from the BBC's Manchester headquarters on BBC One & BBC iPlayer in the U.K, the special event will feature comedy sketches & specials, live performances, and a host of celebrity names. Viewers can look forward to appearances by comedians Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Jack Whitehall, David Walliams, and Matt Lucas, as well as public figures such as Olympian Tom Daley and actor Rose Ayling Ellis.

Here's a rundown of just some of the sketches and performances set for Red Nose Day on March 18, with appeal films urging viewers to donate to deserving causes in the UK & internationally:

"Comic Opera": Six celebrities are given 24 hours to learn opera – and perform it in front of a live audience at The London Coliseum.

"Schools Thank You": Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise some children at Leavesden Studios, where the Harry Potter franchise was filmed;

"Rock Profile": Features a host of bold-name music artists including Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Lewis Capaldi.

"Ghosts": Global superstar Kylie Minogue joins forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a spooktacular one-off sketch. The legendary musician visits haunted Button House, but will she be left 'Spinning Around' after a day with the ghouls?

"Strictly Come Dancing": A special performance from winners Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

"The Repair Shop": For this Comic Relief special, The Repair Shop welcomes some very special guests into the barn. Desperate to get on TV and to meet Jay Blades, French & Saunders reprise their characters 'The Extras' to blag a free fix from the team. As Jay sends them packing, whilst restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch get to work on a special guest's repair, the extras wheedle their way back into the barn and mayhem ensues.

"Jack Whitehall's Mini Golf Challenge": Whitehall takes on soccer players Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

"Bedtime Stories for Comic Relief": Stephen Fry and some celebrity friends read some less child-friendly fare.

"&Juliet": A musical performance from the cast of West End show.

"The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon": This round is hosted by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.

"The audience can expect more stars than you can shake a stick at, loads of passionate and exciting films demonstrating where the money goes and why," Sir Lenny Henry said. "Plus music, laughter, great hosts including me, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon – and more…this is going to be huge! Please tune in, Red Nose Day – March the 18th…you might even see some celebrities singing opera LIVE…yikes. Be there." Tennant added, "It's one of those things that makes you proud to be British. The mix of being daft and being big-hearted seems to be something we do well. It's always an honour and a joy to be involved." Dixon noted, "I have grown up with Comic Relief, it's such an important night of the year that brings the whole country together to help others. It brings out the best in people whilst entertaining the nation, it's part of all our lives and we all feel deeply connected to it."