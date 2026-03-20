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Red Nose Day 2026 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Sketches & More

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026 is getting "Funny for Money" on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and YouTube. Here's what you need to know to join in!

Article Summary Red Nose Day 2026 airs live on BBC One, iPlayer, and YouTube from 7 pm UK time with full accessibility options.

Hosts include Davina McCall, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Joel Dommett, and Catherine Tate as Nan.

Star-studded sketches feature Amandaland, Idris Elba’s Bank Job, The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel, and more.

Musical performances by Calum Scott and Blessing Offor, plus an inspiring message from Sir Lenny Henry.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026 kicks off this evening – and it's all about getting "Funny for Money." Tonight's night of big laughs for a good cause is set to feature a mix of live performances, surprise appearances, must-see sketches, and much more. The best part? It's all to raise money to help those in need of access to food, shelter and safety – the essentials we all need to survive, here in the UK and around the world. With that in mind, we have a rundown of what you need to know to take part, including when & where to watch (and if you would need a VPN… hypothetically), who's been tapped to host and present, a rundown of the main sketches lined up for tonight (we're looking at you, The Traitors and Amandaland fans), and more.

When & Where Can I Watch Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026? Kicking off at 7 pm UK time (3 pm US EST), you can get in on all of the action via BBC One and BBC iPlayer. In addition, you can check out the livestream on the official BBC YouTube channel.

Note: An Audio Description (AD) of the show will be available on BBC One by selecting the AD button on TV remotes, via selecting the "Audio Described" category on iPlayer or by toggling the speech bubble icon. The option will also be available to audiences via Freeview, Sky, and Virgin Media. Signing is also available via the Red Button and on iPlayer.

Who's Hosting/Presenting During Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026? Stemming live from Salford, Davina McCall will be serving as the evening's ringmaster, joined by Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Joel Dommett, and Catherine Tate (returning to her role as Nan from The Catherine Tate Show).

Who's Set to Perform During Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026? Acclaimed artists Calum Scott and Blessing Offor will offer performances during this year's Red Nose Day. Scott will perform his take on Robyn's hit "Dancing on My Own" during a Red Nose Day appeals film, while Blessing Offor is set to offer a performance of his song "Somebody's Child."

"Sir Lenny Henry's Red Nose Day Message": In an exclusive film for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, Sir Lenny Henry delivers a powerful Red Nose Day message and call to action to the UK that is not to be missed. Sir Lenny Henry is one of Britain's best known and best loved personalities – an actor, writer, comedian and television presenter who co-founded Comic Relief in 1985. Opening the show, Lenny will deliver an extra special message that is more important than ever – rallying the UK to come together in the way that Lenny does best.

"Amandaland": In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, the BBC's number one comedy of 2025 Amandaland gets the Red Nose Day treatment in a sketch that promises big names and big laughs. Comical chaos is set to ensue in 'Amandas-land' when Amanda (Lucy Punch), joined by Anne (Philippa Dunne), are invited to BBC Broadcasting House for a special live radio interview with Sara Cox – and the pair unexpectedly encounter some of TV's most legendary Amandas.

Caught up in the comedy of errors are Amanda Holden, Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram and Amanda Collier. Sara Cox's overwhelmed radio producer is played by Lydia West, and the production runner is played by Lucia Keskin. Expect mix-ups, misunderstandings, and classic slapstick humour in this unmissable Comic Relief Amandaland special.

"The Bank Job": In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, raising money for a good cause has never been so 'creative' as Idris Elba, star of the award-winning crime thriller series Luther, gets in on the action alongside some other famous faces in the comically thrilling sketch "The Bank Job." Celebrities have gone to extremes over the years in the name of charity; now Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are joined by a gang of celebrities as they go the extra mile in an attempt to raise money for Comic Relief.

Chris McCausland, Stephen Mulhern, Shona McGarty, Niko Omilana, Gladiator's Sabre, and Natalie Cassidy are joining the heist to end all heists. Who will stay on the right side of the law? Who will put their (questionable!) intelligence, strategic prowess and artful deftness to the test in a bid to become 2026's most-wanted bank robber? And how will they fare now that DCI John Luther is on the case?

"The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel": A stellar star-studded cast of award-winning actors and comedians, joined by the cast of this year's mega-hit series, are set to star in the traitorous sequel sketch for Red Nose Day on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and the official BBC YouTube channel.

The time for talk is over… In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, THE blockbuster movie event of the year includes a huge cast of award-winning actors and comedians, alongside the cast of the mega-hit BBC series The Traitors, in the ultimate follow-up sketch, "The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel."

Announced on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, Anna Friel is set to put the cat amongst the pigeons as she undergoes the ultimate transformation into Claudia Winkleman. Joining her at the Round Table are a selection of the biggest names in showbiz, channelling their inner Traitors and Faithful – Vicky Pattison as Rachel, Scott Mills as James, Iain Stirling as Stephen, Amanda Redman MBE as Amanda, Alison Steadman OBE as Fiona, Fleur East as Roxy, Lewis Cope as Jack, and Jessica Hynes as Harriet.

These celebrities will be hoping their portrayal of the series four cast is faithful, as they will be joined in the sketch alongside the real cast, including Rachel Duffy, Stephen Libby, Faraaz Noor, Fiona Hughes, Ross Garshong, Jade Scott, and Judy Wilson.

'Directed' by the incomparable Ruby Wax OBE, the most anticipated movie event of 2026 will see audiences revisit some of the most iconic moments of series four, produced by Studio Lambert Scotland.

"Withering Heights": In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, Katherine Ryan and Jon Richardson are set to embody Cathy and Heathcliff in an unmissable "Wuthering Heights" sketch this Red Nose Day. Have you ever wondered who else may have auditioned for the leading roles in the smash-hit film Wuthering Heights? Or rather, why Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi ended up in the role? Fret no more, as this Red Nose Day, we are set to get a sneak peek at the exclusive audition tapes as Katherine Ryan takes on the role of Cathy, and Jon Richardson gives it his best Heathcliff, in "Withering Heights."

And that's not all – far from it! For information on Radio 1's Longest Ride with Greg James, as well as Comic Relief Does The Weakest Link, Comic Relief: More Funny For Money / Comic Relief's Hits and Hidden Gems at the BBC, The One Show, Red Peter: Red Nose Day Takeover!, and The Creator Band for Red Nose Day, head on over to the BBC's main Red Nose Day 2026 media site. Comic Relief: Funny for Money is made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for the BBC, commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The executive producers for BBC Studios are Sophie Rogers and Colin Hopkins. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

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