Regular Show Revival Will Include Mark Hamill Returning as Skips

During a recent event, Mark Hamill confirmed that he would be returning as Skips in the revival of J.G. Quintel's Regular Show.

Back during this past summer's 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe had a chance to show off what's ahead in the immediate (and not-so-immediate) future. Some of the highlights included a new Regular Show from J.G. Quintel, Craig McCracken's Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends spotlighting a younger audience, a number of Adventure Time projects – including an animated film and the new series "Side Quests" and "Heyo BMO" – and the "Scooby-Doo" franchise series Go-Go Mystery Machine. At the time, there wasn't much else to go on if you were a Regular Show fan other than the series would be returning – but now, we have an update from none other than Mark Hamill – who voiced the immortal yeti, Skips.

"I enjoyed it. It's got kind of a Beavis and Butthead vibe in that it's about these two losers who are highly critical of everyone else, Mordecai and Rigby. I didn't think that one would go. If it were on Adult Swim and they could make pot references and stuff, that's one thing, but this is for kids," Hamill shared during a spotlight panel at Fan Expo Chicago (as reported by Popverse) regarding the animated series' lasting appeal. "Well, 8 seasons later, I had to tell [J.G. Quintel] who created it; I had to admit that I didn't think it would go. I told him the very reason I just told you. It reminded me – maybe I should just write a book of advice, and then people just do the opposite, like George Costanza of 'Seinfeld.'"

With the news that the animated series was set for a return, would Hamill be down with his Skips reuniting with blue jay Mordecai and raccoon Rigby? Most definitely. "William Salyers DMed me. He said, 'Did you hear the news? I'm just worried. Are you in or not?' As if I've somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, 'There is only one Skips, and he's very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.' He sent me a gif of somebody dancing with joy," Hamill shared.

