Adventure Time Animated Film, 2 New Series Announced at Annecy

The Adventure Time universe continues to grow, with an animated move and two new series ("Side Quests" & "Heyo BMO" announced at Annecy.

If you're a fan of Jake, Finn, and the world of Adventure Time, then we have a feeling you're going to like what was announced earlier today during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival – a film and two new series. In the rundown below, you'll see a new kids' series titled "Side Quests," along with the new preschool series "Heyo BMO." As for the animated feature, not much was offered in terms of a plot – but it does have some pretty big names attached to it that fans of Steven Universe and Over the Garden Wall should also get excited about.

"The Adventure Time Movie" (Cartoon Network Studios): With a billing that has it being Jake and Finn's "greatest adventure yet," the in-development animated feature will include an impressive lineup of vets from the original series – including Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Over the Garden Wall co-creator Patrick McHale, and Adventure Time showrunner Adam Muto.

"Adventure Time: Side Quests" (Cartoon Network Studios): The upcoming kids' series will shine a spotlight on a younger Finn and his days dreaming of epic quests and monster battles with his best friend, Jake the Dog. Look for stand-alone episodes with this one, as well as younger takes of some fan -favorites – like the "villain-ish" The Ice King. Once again, we have an impressive name attached to the project: Adventure Time artist and two-time Emmy-winner Nate Cash.

"Adventure Time: Heyo BMO" (Cartoon Network Studios): With two-time Emmy winner and Adventure Time writer Adam Muto and storyboard artist Ashlyn Anstee attached, the preschool series shines a spotlight on the lovable video game console BMO. Settling into a new neighborhood means a new group of friends for BMO – together, they will face the kinds of challenges that preschool viewers (and those watching with them) will appreciate and enjoy.

