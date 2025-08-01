Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien: Here's Our Season 4 Episode 9: "Tunnel Vision" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of Showrunner Chris Sheridan's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien, S04E09: "Tunnel Vision."

With only hours to go until the series' penultimate episode hits our screens, we've got our preview for SYFY, USA Network, and Showrunner Chris Sheridan's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien. Along with the official overview for S04E09: "Tunnel Vision," we also have the image gallery and sneak peek that were released (as well as some behind-the-scenes look and some highlights from last week's episode). In the clip below, Harry (Tudyk) and Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) are on the hunt for the Mantid in the mines below, though they're not necessarily seeing eye to eye.

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 9: "Tunnel Vision" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 9: "Tunnel Vision" – With lives hanging in the balance, Harry (Alan Tudyk) is put to the test. Written by Donald Todd.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!