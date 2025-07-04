Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien: Our Updated S04E05: "The Human Condition" Preview

Harry (Alan Tudyk) deals with being human in tonight's episode of SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien S04E05: "The Human Condition."

The fallout from his new humanity hit Harry (Alan Tudyk) in a very deep and personal way last week, leading to a heartbreaking goodbye between him and Heather (Edi Patterson). This week, SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien S04E05: "The Human Condition" finds Harry searching for a way to deal with the day-to-day of being human – and getting some guidance from Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) when it comes to loneliness, as you'll see in the sneak peek at tonight's chapter that's waiting below. But before you get to that, the official overview, the image gallery, and a look behind the scenes at last week's episode, we've got a really huge reminder to pass along. Beginning tonight and moving forward, Resident Alien moves up an hour, kicking off at 10 pm and not 11 pm (hooray!).

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 5: "The Human Condition" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 5: "The Human Condition" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) struggles to find balance with his new human form.. Written by Joey Gutierrez.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

