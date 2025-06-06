Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien Season 4: Updated S04E01: "Prisoners" Preview & More

Along with our updated preview of SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien S04E01: "Prisoners," check out the team during a red-carpet event.

With only a few hours to go until Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien hits USA Network and SYFY screens for its fourth season return, we have a special season opener preview to pass along. First, we have an image gallery, sneak peek, and lots more for S04E01: "Prisoners." In addition, we have a look at the image gallery spotlighting the cast and creative team during the Season 4 red carpet premiere and… yeah. We've tried to pack a lot into this preview to help set the mood – hope you enjoy!

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" – Here's a look at the official image gallery released for the Season 4 premiere, followed by an overview of the season, a recap of what went down during the third season to make sure everyone's on the same page (along with Harrys' recap of the first three seasons), and much more – with SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien returning tonight:

Harry's powerless against a fresh pepperoni pie 😫 Will he manage to escape before it's too late? Find out in the SEASON 4 PREMIERE of #ResidentAlien, tonight at 11/10c on @usanetwork and @syfy! pic.twitter.com/4yvC84qoMj — SYFY (@SYFY) June 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Here's the cast and creative team on the red carpet and during the big event for Resident Alien Season 4 earlier this week:

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!