Resident Alien: SYFY Releases First 7 Minutes of Alan Tudyk Series

When series star Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One), writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), and cast members Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley), and Levi Fiehler (Mars) wrapped up their virtual panel run during Friday's edition of New York Comic Con-Metaverse, we had a feeling we might getting more than just the promise of a January 2021 premiere and a new-ish teaser for SYFY's Resident Alien- and we weren't disappointed. What's better than a promo, a teaser, or even an official trailer? How about the first seven minutes of the season-opener?

In the following look at the pilot episode, see the backstory on how an alien who crash-lands on Earth ends up hiding in plain sight among the locals:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

SYFY's Resident Alien stars Tudyk, as well as Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.