RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Releases Character Profile Posters

On July 8, Leon S. Kennedy (Nick Apostolides) and Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello) hit Netflix screens with one goal in mind: save the world from a zombie apocalypse by any means necessary. But what do you do and who can you rely on when the rising horror leads to some shocking, game-changing truths? That's what's in play when Netflix's original anime series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness hits the streaming service next week- and now Netflix is offering a new set of character key art profile posters to formally introduce some of the major players in play when the anime debuts- take a look;

During last month's Geeked Week, Netflix offered fans the opening scene to the upcoming original CG anime RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness that helps establish some backstory to the horrors that await our heroes. Kicking off six years earlier from when the anime takes place, it's 2000 and viewers are taken to the city streets of civil war-ravaged Penamstan, where bullets fly. When a U.S. special forces helicopter falls from the sky, the U.S. Army Mad Dogs, led by Jason (Ray Chase), refuse orders from the command center to stand their ground. Instead, they head out to save the survivors left stranded on the battlefield. What follows is an intense battle with local Penamstan soldiers, leading to a shocking moment that fans of the franchise may find very familiar and resulting in shockwaves that will be felt six years later- as you're about to see from the following clip from RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness:

Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. special forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the special forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead special forces moving in strange ways…

In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top-secret White House file. Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the "Hero of Penamstan," are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top-secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation.

Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to provide support for refugees, Terra Save staff member Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a nonverbal boy. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to depict a victim of a viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. She eventually finds a terrifying experiment that was conducted during the Penamstan civil war. Leon and Claire draw closer to an unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that a terror that can shatter peace is slowly approaching…

Netflix's RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness stars Nick Apostolides (Leon S. Kennedy), Stephanie Panisello (Claire Redfield), Ray Chase (Jason), Jona Xiao (Shen May), Billy Kametz (Patrick), Joe J. Thomas (Graham), Doug Stone (Wilson), and Brad Venable (Ryan). Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi from a story by Shogo Mutoh & Eiichiro Hasumi, the anime is executive produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Capcom), with Hiroyasu Shinohara (TMS Entertainment) and Atsushi Furuya (ROBOT) producing. Produced by TMS Entertainment with full 3DCG animation from Quebico, Tony Ishizuka (Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions) serves as creative advisor- with Kei Miyamoto (Quebico) serving as CG producer and music composed by Yugo Kanno. Capcom Co., Ltd. is responsible for original work, production, and supervision.

