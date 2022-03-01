Rick and Morty Call In Krombopulos Michael; James Gunn Names Names

Folks, on what is still Day #14 in the Rick and Morty/James Gunn affair (we'll get to that time thing in a minute) we have two major developments. First, the already-crowded militia that Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo has now added none other than Krombopulos Michael, the hired killer who just loves killin'! As impressive as the line-up has been so far, bringing KM into the mix does not bode well. But we said there were two major developments, and there were. Because after two weeks, Gunn has started naming names. Yup, he's going public with his suspect list. Now in the interest of fairness and concern for the innocent, we will not post their names though Gunn does list them in the tweets below. Is this is? Will Gunn finally get his "Poirot" moment? Have we finally entered the endgame? Wait… sorry… that's the wrong Marvel movie.

Now as a very long Day #14 continues (apparently, time gets suspended while The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is filming), here's a look at the news visitor to the set as well as Gunn's current list of suspects:

Day 14 (days where we shoot the Holiday Special obviously don't count) – the nefarious Krombopulos Michael makes himself known. As I said I'm pretty sure it's someone in the VFX department. Who do you think is the culprit from the suspects below? pic.twitter.com/1P8r4EFkKp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Marky, VFX Assistant coordinator; Liz, VFX witness cam; Ron, Sr VFX set wrangler; James, Jr VFX set wrangler – OR… pic.twitter.com/FsMtdVluU7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And finally, Susan, VFX Producer, but she didn't know Paul McCartney was a Beatle, much less who #RickandMorty are, so I think we can safely rule her out. Offer your opinions below! #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/aTffSb7FXX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: