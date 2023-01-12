Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland's Attorney Issues Statement Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's attorney issued a statement pushing back on the felony domestic violence charges.

Earlier today, NBC News reported that Justin Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury & one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit. Following a court hearing that took place earlier today, where Roiland continued to challenge the charges, the Rick and Morty co-creator's attorney issued a statement to EW. "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent, but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence," said Attorney T. Edward Welbourn. "We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

NBC News Reports on Protective Order Filed Against Justin Roiland

Based on a copy of the complaint obtained by NBC News, as well as available public documents seen by the news organization, the incident in question took place around January 19, 2020. It involved an "anonymous Jane Doe" who Roiland was dating at the time. Based on NBC's reporting, Roiland was charged in May 2020 and then arrested & released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020. Roiland would be arraigned in October 2020, where he would plead not guilty to both felony domestic violence charges. Roland's most recent court hearing took place in Orange County, California, on Thursday. NBC reports that Roiland's attorney confirmed that a plea offer was made available to Roiland, though no details were made available, and another hearing was set for April 27th (with the 42-year-old required to attend).

NBC News also offered details of the protective order filed against Roiland in October 2020, as well as the court minutes. Set to run through October 2023, the order states that Roiland "is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person" who was named in the protective order (though not named in public reporting). In addition, Roiland was instructed not to "go within 100 feet" of the individual and to "turn in any firearms" that were in his possession. Beyond the criminal complaint and available public documents, other details of the case (police body camera footage, police reports, abuse investigation reports, medical reports, interview recordings, etc.) are being shielded from the public under a protective order (as is the affidavit supporting Roiland's arrest).