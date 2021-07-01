Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi

It's two episodes down and three to go for the first half of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Season 5 (and you can still check out our review of last week's episode here), with "A Rickconvenient Mort" taking on (at least from what we can tell so far) the environment and… Captain Planet?! While we wait for the cold open to be released by Adult Swim (we're thinking Friday), Harmon has found a very cool way to distract us. Ever wonder what Rick Sanchez would (and now should) look like if he was ever brought to life in a live-action adaptation? Enter freelance painter & talented artist Jacob Rahmier, who offers a look at an amazing interpretation of what our dimension-hopping anti-hero could look like if he was flesh and blood (as well as some cool YT instructional videos on how to paint and hair your figures).

Here's a look at Harmon's post showing off Rahmier's artwork (IG: jrahmier / YouTube: Jacob Rahmier), though we're seeing way more Doctor Who and The Suicide Squad star Peter Capaldi in that look than Clint Eastwood:

And just in case you want to rewatch the season-opener, here it is once again- available for you to view for free on YouTube. Not too shabby, right? But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

In the following video, viewers can also watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast (seriously though, a very cool way to watch whatever your "altered state" might be at the time):

In the following clip, Harmon and writer Albro Lundy offer some insight into how the episode was conceived and how they kept all of those decoys straight:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

