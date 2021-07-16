Rick and Morty: Rob Schrab Shares Heartbreaking Morty/Beth Reminder

As episodes of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty go, writer Rob Schrab and director Juan Meza-León's "A Rickconvenient Mort" was probably one of the biggest emotional gut-punches that the series has ever served up in its near-five season run. While there have definitely been episodes and moments that plucked the heartstrings (the ending to S02E03 "Auto Erotic Assimilation" was brutal, for example), we're having a hard time remembering an episode where every storyline in-play offered these powerful silences that forced us to stay in the moment (check out our full review here). And while the heartbreak surrounding Morty and Planetina's doomed loved affair was tough enough to deal with, that scene where Morty and Beth stop being "Morty" and "Beth" and instead become a son in need of his mother and a mother there for her son humanized both characters and made them into characters that viewers could relate to on a visceral level. And then we got giant killer sperm…

But Schrab wanted to share one more reminder of that special moment, a reminder that actually adds an extra layer of sadness because of how up-close we get to Morty's emotional out-pouring. Here's a look at Schrab's post, now just make sure there's no dust or onions around when you check it out because we don't want people thinking you're crying and feeling emotions and stuff like that, right?

Looking back on "A Rickconvenient Mort", Harmon, Schrab, and director Meza-León explain what made the episode so special and offered a breakdown of just how the emotional chapter came together:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: A Rickconvenient Mort | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZPXuFZ1Ems)

Here's a look back at Morty and Planetina's heartbreaking love affair via music video, set to the tune of "Flowers", featuring Ryan Elder & Mark Mallman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flowers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vNVGfjVgAE&t=9s)

Finally, a look back to the moment Morty met Planetina's four "kids"- who aren't exactly the wide-eyed altruists for the environment than they used to be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morty Meets The Tina-Teers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny9r5MBHmrQ)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.