Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 4 Clip: Rick's Having Some Memory Issues

Rick's having some serious memory issues in this mini-clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 4 "That's Amorte."

Article Summary A new mini-clip from Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 4 "That's Amorte" finds Rick facing some serious memory issues.

Series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder discuss casting new voice actors Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden.

We also have a look back at the spaghetti & meat sauce-obsessed cold open to this weekend's episode.

Harmon, Marder, EP Albro Lundy, EP James Siciliano, and Director Jacob Hair discuss how "Air Force Wong" came together.

With only hours to go until the next episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, it's pretty clear from the way that the Smiths are reacting that there's a lot more going on with Rick's irresistible spaghetti with bolognese sauce (uh-oh) than just being a really great recipe. Of course, we would love to say that the mini-preview for "That's Amorte" that was released earlier today helps shine a little light on that topic – but it actually creates more questions. Why is Rick dressed as a doctor and Morty dressed as a patient? Why are they in a morgue? And is Rick addicted to mind-erasing – and would he be able to remember if he was?

Here's a look at the mini-clip from "That's Amorte," followed by a look back at what we know (so far) about this weekend's episode and the seventh season:

And here's a look back at the spaghetti & meat sauce-obsessed cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E04: "That's Amorte" (followed by some cool extras you might want to check out, too):

Series co-creator Dan Harmon, Showrunner Scott Marder, EP Albro Lundy, EP James Siciliano, and Director Jacob Hair discuss the Rick Sanchez/The President dynamic, how to handle animated vomit best, and more in the following behind-the-scenes look at how "Air Force Wong" came together. And don't forget to check out the promo for this weekend's episode that was released:

Rick and Morty: Scott Marder, Dan Harmon on Casting New Voices

Marder and Harmon opened up about the casting process, why Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden made the cut (and what they had to go through), Harmon's limited role, who voiced Mr. Poopybutthole in the season opener (it wasn't Cardoni or Belden), and if Roiland's departure impacting the show creatively. With Roiland having previously voiced Mr. Poopybutthole and the character playing a prominent role in the season's first episode, Marder confirmed that John Allen was brought in to supply Poopy's voice. "He [John Allen] took pressure off of Ian and Harry, who were both working on Poopy, but it felt like too much for either of them to be doing him in an episode of the show that they had to completely redo," Marder explained. As for whether Roiland's departure and the recent cast additions had a creative impact on the animated series, the showrunner also clarified that Rick and Morty was "already seasons ahead" because of the team working together – so much so that Marder adds that when Roiland left, "he only really left by name."

Marder on "Pretty Rigorous Process" That Cardoni & Belden Went Through: "Ian was one of the first people I heard when the search began; he was in [the] first wave: 'Mark that guy, he's got major flashes of Rick,' which was awesome. We found Harry a lot later. They just stood out. At a certain point, we couldn't expect the first wave to just nail it from start to finish. Anyone that we felt had pure moments of either character, we had to bring back and see what they could do on their feet. We brought those guys back in with a wave of people a ton of times and made them go through a bunch of sides and do all scenes in a way we wouldn't even do normally just to see what their stamina was and if they could stay in voice. We put them through a pretty rigorous process."

Harmon on Getting Involved Late in the Casting Process: "I didn't want to even know their names. These guys would keep me blind in strategic ways. They were using me as a contestant on 'Is It Cake?' to test the foolproofness of this. There was a blind process where for all I knew, I was saying my favorite Rick is a different person than my favorite Morty. It was a very mindful process. I can't answer the question about what I liked about their reads other than that they sounded the most like the characters moving on and staying alive to me. I did meet both of these kids at a Dodgers game when we were celebrating wrapping the season, and I couldn't believe how young they were. I can't imagine what it's like for them to be wandering into this gig."

Harmon Likes What He Sees of Cardoni & Belden So Far: "Now that they've got the job, I can say that I like that they're already willing to work very hard because that's always going to be a requirement in recording these voices because we tend to develop these stories on the fly, and dialogue get rewritten and needs to be rerecorded as we're audio mixing and stuff like that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!