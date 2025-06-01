Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: S08E02 "Valkyrick" Has Us Nervous

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 and why S08E02: "Valkyrick" has us feeling a bit nervous.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8. We've got the (very brief) official overview for S08E02: "Valkyrick" for you to check out, along with two official images, the episode trailer, and a sneak peek. We've been saying this heading into tonight's episode, and it bears repeating: the fact that the preview scenes that were released all come from the cold open has us feeling a bit nervous. We've had this concern for Space Beth's health and well-being since that cough in the official trailer, so we're dialing up our radars. It's also interesting to see that Beth and Jerry also have a storyline going. Still, we only know that from two images released as part of the Season 8 overall image gallery ahead of the animated series' return. In addition, we've also included what series co-creator Dan Harmon had to share about the writers looking to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park when it comes to making pop culture references.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick" – Space Beth calls her dad for a ride.

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule

When it comes to social satire and tackling all of the weird and wonderful (and everything in between) things that make humans human, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has been twisting the knife with the best of them for the past seven seasons (with Season 8 shaping up to keep the tradition going). But when it comes to "hot topics" and in-the-moment headline-grabbers, the animated series tends to steer clear. During a recent interview ahead of the premiere of the eighth season, series co-creator Dan Harmon discussed how the writers look to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park when deciding on making a pop culture reference.

"We have a 'South Park' rule, which is, 'Let's not play a 'South Park' game because 'South Park' can do it faster and better than us.' So it's one thing for the thing you're referring to is like, 'Oh, they're in 'Squid Game' outfits,' so it's a direct reference. And it's sometimes hard to predict this, I think that it's when something is so culturally impacting, then we go like, 'Well, it's going to be timeless no matter what or it's gonna feel like a timely reference, but people will. If you get it or don't, it doesn't hinge on it," Harmon explained during his interview with Cinemablend.

The Emmy Award-winning animated series' co-creator used the current controversy surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a hot topic now, but one that may not have the staying power for when the episode would air. "I think our rule would be if somebody were to pitch, you know, 'I think that this should be an episode about Justin Baldoni.' We would be like, 'Let's not lose a 'South Park' contest by addressing something that is so energized right now,'" Harmon shared. "We won't make our stories about that stuff. We might make references to what we hope are kind of timeless classic kind of pop cultural things."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

