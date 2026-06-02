Posted in: ABC, Disney+, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney, july 4th

Disney Celebrates America Rolls Out Its 24-Hour July 4th Party Plans

Disney rolled out details for its 24-hour July 4th celebration, "Disney Celebrates America," hitting ABC, Disney+, FX, ESPN, and more.

Article Summary Disney Celebrates America launches a 24-hour July 4 TV event across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo.

ABC kicks things off June 29 with The Pursuit of Happiness, a two-hour Disney special from Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

David Muir, Diane Sawyer, GMA, Nightline, 20/20, and The View lead Disney’s coast-to-coast America 250 coverage.

Highlights include Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash, Statue of Liberty access, Seven Natural Wonders, and ESPN specials.

We knew that The Walt Disney Company had something big planned to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, and now we know just how big its television footprint will be. Beginning on the evening of July 3rd and running through July 4th, ABC, ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic are teaming up for a 24-hour, cross-platform party that will hit ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and more screens. "Disney Celebrates America" looks to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States through its parks, activations, and more – but since we cover television, we've got a look at just how much red, white & blue will be hitting our screens, courtesy of "The Mouse."

"Disney Celebrates America" Pregame – "Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness": On June 29, from 8 pm to 10 pm, ABC will air a 2-hour primetime special entitled Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World Resort and national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland Resort. From Main Street, U.S.A. and its turn-of-the-century nostalgia to Tomorrowland, where the nation lifts its gaze to the future, each stop will play host to true tales of American "firsts." ​In this coast-to-coast event, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated. The special will air from 8-10 p.m. PT/ET.

"Disney Celebrates America" – The 24-Hour Celebration Begins: Led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and featuring anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines along with more of the ABC News team and talent, the expansive programming event takes viewers across all 50 states to explore the people, places, and defining moments of the nation's 250-year history.

Alongside special editions of Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, and Nightline, special themed segments will include (with more details to come as we get closer to the big event):

Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash is a one-of-a-kind live celebration with must-see performances by iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres. In collaboration with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and ITV America Nashville, hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in-person in the heart of downtown Nashville for this milestone event, which will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States set to a live score by the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony .

Countdown to America's 250th reporting features rare access inside the Statue of Liberty with a once-in-a-lifetime tribute, produced in close partnership with the Consulate General of France in New York

GMA's "50 States in 50 Weeks: America The Beautiful," a culmination of the showcase series of the beauty of America's land and people

Dawn of America traces American history from colonial times through the Declaration of Independence

A look at the brave U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families who have helped defend their country for two and a half centuries

America Expands Westward, highlighting America's growth through a cross-country adventure, including broadcasts from Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder with celebrations from Ketchikan, Alaska

Innovation and Invention presents a special look at the birth of Hollywood cinema, the history of American fashion, the space race, and more

Wonders of America, a special collaboration between ABC News anchors and National Geographic Explorers that will feature the newly announced "Seven Natural Wonders of America," highlighting extraordinary, awe-inspiring locations across the country that represent the beauty of the United States of America.

In addition, ESPN also has some celebrating of its on tap for the bug 24 hours:

ESPN's flagship news and information program, SportsCenter , will present a special two-hour edition live on ABC on July 4 from 2-4 p.m. PT/5-7 p.m. ET, celebrating the people, moments, and stories that have shaped American sports culture. Co-hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson , the program will feature live reports from SportsCenter anchors across the country alongside original storytelling, historical retrospectives, and talent-driven segments from ESPN's top personalities.

, will present a special two-hour edition live on ABC on July 4 from 2-4 p.m. PT/5-7 p.m. ET, celebrating the people, moments, and stories that have shaped American sports culture. Co-hosted by and , the program will feature live reports from across the country alongside original storytelling, historical retrospectives, and talent-driven segments from ESPN's top personalities. ESPN.com will feature "America 250 Road Trips: A Journey Through the Mystery and Majesty of Sports," a five-day series of stories to mark America's 250th anniversary on July 4. Five ESPN reporters followed a custom road trip to explore how sports shaped the country's identity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!