Rick and Morty Season 8 Set for May 25th; April Fool's Day Sneak Peek

Adult Swim's April Fool's Day Rick and Morty broadcast included a sneak peek at Season 8, which is set to premiere on May 25th.

We knew that Adult Swim would have something planned for April Fool's Day, and they did not disappoint. After kicking things off with some amazingly wild live-action presentations of some famous Rick and Morty moments, we were treated to a sneak preview of Season 8 – arriving on May 25th at 11 pm. In terms of the preview itself, our dimension-hopping duo appears to be dealing with a serious Easter Bunny/egg issue – one that looks like it's about to get nasty after some cloaked religious folks show up – with cross-guns (pretty cool, right). Here's a look at some screencaps – with the April Fool's Day broadcast waiting for you below:

Earlier this month, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

