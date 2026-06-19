Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: chainsaw man, Jujutsu Kaisen

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4, Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc Teasers Released

Here's a look at the teaser trailers and new info released by MAPPA for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 and Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc.

Article Summary MAPPA’s 15th anniversary reveal brought JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 teaser footage and fresh production details.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 is titled The Culling Game Part 2, with MAPPA confirming the anime is in production.

New JUJUTSU KAISEN staff updates include Takeru Sato directing while Shota Goshozono steps up as chief director.

Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc also got a new teaser, with returning key creatives and fresh info from MAPPA.

If you're MAPPA and you have a big 15th Anniversary lineup reveal plan, you know you have to go big. We think we can safely say that they went big on Friday, dropping a teaser trailer and additional intel on JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 ("The Culling Game Part 2") – including that production on the continuing adaptation of Gege Akutani's manga series was "diligently in production" with a new director. In addition, anime fans were treated to a teaser trailer and new intel on the continuing adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc.

Here's a look at the teaser trailer for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 ("The Culling Game Part 2") and Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc that were released earlier today:

"JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 ("The Culling Game Part 2")": Takeru Sato will be taking over directorial duties for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 while Shota Goshozono moves up to chief director at studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko continues to write the series composition alongside Yosuke Yajima, with Hiromi Niwa on character design, joined by Sota Yamazaki, and Yoshimasa Teuri composing the music.

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

"Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc": Tatsuya Yoshihara directs Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc at animation studio MAPPA, continuing from "Reze Arc" with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko, character designs by Kazutaka Sugiyama, and music by Kensuke Ushio. Ryu Nakayama directed the first Chainsaw Man TV anime at MAPPA, which aired from October to December 2022. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart.

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