Riho Joins Anna Jay, More in Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

Tony Khan hosted a conference call ahead of Sunday's All Out PPV, and he dropped at least one big spoiler during the call: Riho will join the Women's Casino Battle Royale. Khan said that he was going to save the announcement for Rampage but decided to drop it on the call instead. He also teased another surprise for the match.

The Women's Casino Battle Royale was originally set to take place during the Buy-In pre-show, but it was moved to the main card when Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo needed to be canceled due to "travel issues." Other participants in the match include Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, Diamante, Abadon, KyLinn King, Leyla Hirsch, Rebel, Jamie Hayter, and Anna Jay, who made a surprise return from injury on AEW Dynamite this week.

Here's what else fans can expect from All Out on Sunday, according to some pre-written boilerplate text we've had hanging around the office the last few days. In what may be the most anticipated match in a decade, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in Punk's AEW in-ring debut. In the main event of the show, Kenny Omega will put his AEW Championship on the line against Christian Cage. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. The Lucha Brothers will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships inside a steel cage. Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston. Chris Jericho will put his AEW in-ring career on the line in a Final Fight with MJF. Satoshi Kojima will step through the Forbidden Door to take on Jon Moxley. Paul Wight will make his in-ring debut in AEW in a match with QT Marshall. Plus, the Women's Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the main card, while Best Friends and Jurassic Express will team up to take on the Hardy Family Office on The Buy-In pre-show. Additionally, a tweet by Andrade El Idolo appears to indicate he may have a match against an unnamed opponent at the show after his bout with Pac was canceled due to "travel issues."

All Out will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, and will also be shown live in select movie theaters around the country. The show will be available on PPV from traditional cable TV providers, and on Fite TV for international viewers. You can read more about how to watch All Out here.