Casino Battle Royale Replaces Pac vs. Andrade on AEW All Out Card

AEW made a big change to the lineup for All Out with less than a week to go before the PPV. Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac has been postponed, and the Women's Casino Battle Royale will take its place on the main card. Replacing the battle royale on the Buy-In pre-show will be a new match, with Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express teaming up to take on Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party. Tony Khan announced the change on Twitter.

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women's Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

While The Chadster doesn't mind these changes — stuff happens — he is a little bit cheesed off about the way AEW has gone about it. Why did they announce the change before the PPV? The way Vince McMahon would do this is he would keep promoting the match as if it was going to happen right up until the last minute. Then he'd have Becky Lynch come out and squash Bianca Belair in two seconds. That's the way a real wrestling booker does things but Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business, so instead he's decided to be up-front with the fans and tell them what to expect ahead of time. So disrespectful.

Anyhow, with those changes to the card, here's what the card for Sunday's All Out PPV looks like. In what may be the most anticipated match in a decade, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in Punk's AEW in-ring debut. In the main event of the show, Kenny Omega will put his AEW Championship on the line against Christian Cage. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. The Lucha Brothers will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships inside a steel cage. Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston. Chris Jericho will put his AEW in-ring career on the line in a Final Fight with MJF. Satoshi Kojima will step through the Forbidden Door to take on Jon Moxley. Paul Wight will make his in-ring debut in AEW in a match with QT Marshall. Plus, the Women's Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the main card, while Best Friends and Jurassic Express will team up to take on the Hardy Family Office on The Buy-In pre-show.

All Out will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, and will also be shown live in select movie theaters around the country. The show will be available on PPV from traditional cable TV providers, and on Fite TV for international viewers. You can read more about how to watch All Out here.