Riot Women: New BBC Trailer Previews Sally Wainwright's Rocker Drama

The BBC released a trailer and preview images for Sally Wainwright's highly anticipated rocker comedy-drama Riot Women - here's a look!

The BBC has released a trailer and new images from Sally Wainwright's upcoming female rocker drama Riot Women, where five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined… The six-part series, set and filmed in Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, will be coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this October. It is made by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Company, for the BBC and is a co-commission with BritBox. Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to participate in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection. Members of the Riot Women band include (we just have to list their past credits so you might remember who they are) Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band's riotous backing singers. The series will also star Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines), Ellise Chappell (Yesterday), Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).

Riot Women will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK in October 2025. BritBox will air the series in the US and Canada.

