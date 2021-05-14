Riverdale Season 5: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Confirms Pussycats Return

Okay, we will readily admit that there is definitely some time for The CW's Riverdale fans to kill before the series returns for the remainder of its fifth season- pushed from a July return to August 11 to give filming more time. But when the series does return, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will have some familiar faces waiting for them. Taking to Instagram, Aguirre-Sacasa posted a look at the cover to Episode 515 "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats (written by Ariana Jackson and Evan Kyle and directed by Robin Givens)- and yes, it confirms the return of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield).

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's post confirming the trio's return:

Here's a look at Law and Bromfield's posts after the news was announced:

Now here's a look at what's to come this summer when The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of Season 5:

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.