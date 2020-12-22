Riverdale Season 5 Trailer Thoughts: Promises Broken, Mystery & Death

Fresh from the Archie gods themselves, the trailer for season 5 of The CW's hottest comic adaptation Riverdale dropped earlier this month. And friends, we have been blessed with footage from the first few episodes of the upcoming season, which heads to our screens starting January 20. Now, let's break down exactly what we just saw in that trailer – and yes, there will be spoilers, but you're a total Ethel if you didn't already expect that.

For starters, we see the prom (even though we have no idea if it's footage from before or after quarantine) and the conclusion of season four's storyline with the masked videos. Low key, those Archie and friends masks would make some pretty dope and simple cosplay and I kind of want a Betty mask.

But I digress. We've seen what we know – now time for more mystery, romance, and intrigue. In no particular order, we see a bloody dress staged in Cheryl's creepy basement chapel thing at Thistlehouse, someone in an owl mask creeping out Betty and Jughead and then later hanging from a noose, Charles warning Betty and Jughead about something from inside the jail. What even is happening in season 5?!

We also see a very sweat-soaked Archie in a graveyard (with a very familiar-looking headstone behind him) saying how it doesn't make any sense. I bet this is from episode 504, with the cover art from Archie 1941. Of course, speaking of Archie, we get a hint at a proper Barchie storyline and a real love triangle (er…square?) between Archie, Betty, and Veronica. But is Jughead left out in the cold? Speaking of romance, now that we know Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy is written into the show, I have so many questions about Toni's storyline. We know she is in the 'Dale being the serpent queen, but maybe she gets with fellow serpent Jughead in the wake of her split with Cheryl and Betty's betrayal of Jughead?

Perhaps most important than anything else, we end seeing Betty creeping through her house in a state of worry… holding a gun. Is Betty going all "stand your ground" or acting out that one Aerosmith song? Only one way to know for sure, and it's not playing Water Song by Aerosmith on repeat. Remember, Riverdale is all new on The CW starting January 20 with the conclusion of season four's storylines and a lot of new drama and stories.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz. Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.