Robot Chicken Celebrates 20 Years with New Adult Swim Summer Special

This summer, celebrate 20 years of the stop-motion sketch comedy series when Adult Swim rolls out The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special.

First hitting screens on Feb. 20, 2005, Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's stop-motion sketch comedy series would go on to twist the knife on pop culture for two decades – earning it 23 Emmy Award nominations and six wins. With today being the beloved Adult Swim series' birthday, it seems only fitting that Cartoon Network's long-running late-night programming block would roll out the news that Robot Chicken will be getting an all-new special this summer to honor its 20th anniversary – and twist the knife on some of Warner Bros. Discovery's reality shows from Discovery, Food Network, TLC, and more. The upcoming The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery the only way America knows how: going on reality shows! Will he find a "90-Day Fiancé" – or end up "Shark Week" chum? In addition, Adult Swim is honoring the 20th anniversary by airing the series five nights a week throughout the month of February. Late-night double episodes are running Monday – Thursday beginning at 12:30 am ET/PT, and featured specials airing late-night on Sundays at 1:00 am ET/PT.

"20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we'd want to watch. And somehow, we're still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh," Green and Senreich shared about the milestone anniversary. "As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that's good luck, so consider this payback for your support." Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen added, "'Robot Chicken' has been pushing the boundaries of comedy and animation for 20 years, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our incredible fans. From the very first stop-motion sketch to the upcoming special, the show's relentless creativity and sharp satire continue to set it apart. This new special is packed with the kind of wild, irreverent fun that only 'Robot Chicken' can deliver."

Adult Swim's Robot Chicken is executive produced by Green and Senreich along with co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. Green and Senreich also write, voice, and direct the award-winning series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. All 11 seasons of Robot Chicken are currently available to stream on Max.

