Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster S01E05 "Mr. Razzles" Preview: Greg Gets a Visit From His Ex

Greg's (Steve Carell) ex (Connie Britton) visits on tonight's episode of HBO's Rooster. Here's our preview for S01E05: "Mr. Razzles."

Article Summary Greg faces an awkward campus visit from his ex, played by Connie Britton, in Rooster S01E05 "Mr. Razzles".

Katie and Archie’s unresolved feelings create more tension, despite Greg’s belief in a clean break.

Dylan finds confidence and success in her unexpected new administrative role after a recent emergency.

The season hits its midpoint, promising drama, and comedy (and a standout Steve Carell line) in tonight’s episode.

On tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster, Greg (Carell) has a not-stressful-at-all visit from his ex (Connie Britton) to contend with, while Katie (Clive) isn't exactly taking the "clean break" approach with Archie (Dunster) that her father believes that she is. Meanwhile, Dylan (Deadwyler) is making the most of the administrative role that she's found herself in after a medical emergency. We've got that and a whole lot more going on during S01E05: "Mr. Razzles," as we reach the season's midpoint. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer (which has a great line from Carell that we didn't see coming) below.

Rooster Season 1 Episode 5 "Mr. Razzles" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 5 "Mr. Razzles" – Greg has to deal with his ex-wife visiting the campus; Katie grows closer to Archie, and Dylan thrives in his role.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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