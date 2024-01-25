Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, royal crackers, season 2

Royal Crackers Season 2 Trailer: Stebe & Theo's Daddy Issues Deepen

Set to return to Adult Swim on February 29th, here's a look at the official trailer for series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers.

We will readily admit that we weren't big fans of series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers – and then, a funny thing happened. We suddenly were. Because it's one of those animated series that needs a little time to world-build and establish the cast – and when it did? Yeah, Royal Crackers joins Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends on our Adult Swim "must watch when it first airs" list. That's why we're glad to pass along the news that the second season will hit our screens beginning on Thursday, February 29, at midnight ET/PT. "This show is near and dear to me, and our team is second to none," shared Ruiz. "I'm incredibly grateful to Adult Swim for supporting season two – which explores the deeper, lighter, and darker sides of The Hornsbys." Along with Ruiz, the half-hour animated comedy series also stars Andrew Santino (Dave, Bad Friends podcast), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, The Deep Dive podcast), David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, My Momma Told Me podcast), and Maile Flanagan (Naruto, Not Dead Yet). We have the official trailer waiting for you above – with preview images and the official season overview waiting for you below:

In "Royal Crackers" Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.

Produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers is also executive-produced by Ruiz, alongside Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth, Hoops) and Evan Mann (Arrested Development). New episodes will be available the following day on Max.

