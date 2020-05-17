Welcome back to my quarantine content of choice: The Almighty Rewatch! I've been making my way through RuPaul's Drag Race from the very beginning, and what's better than the first season? The second, of course! So, grab your two-piece and a biscuit and don't be jealous of my boogie, because it's time to get fierce.

Season two was when the sequins really hit the fan: it has everything, legendary feuds, catfights, wig snatching, and of course, Sonique, who came out as transgender in the post-race reunion episode. When the season started off, everybody's minds were on alliances – several of the queens knew each other before and were stoked to be reunited on the show. As we said goodbye to queen after queen though, everyone seemed to get a little friendlier to the remaining contestants. It's weird – the first season, though it did have drama and shade, was more of an uplifting, positive vibe among the contestants. Nobody was shouting anyone down in the workroom and being rude to each other on the runway, but in the second season, we get all that and more.

Of course, season winner Tyra "The Other Tyra" Sanchez was shown to be the most caustic at the beginning of the season. As she progressed in the competition, I guess the editors and producers realized they needed to show the likable sides of her as well so there wouldn't be riots when she won the whole thing. But creative producing and editing choices aside, this season had some early break-out fan-favorite queens who have been back in other seasons, all-stars, and holiday competitions, like Shangela, Jujubee, Morgan McMichals, Tatianna, Raven, and my personal favorite, "Miss Congeniality" herself, Pandora Boxx.

My love for the Boxx aside (Pandora Boxx, that is), despite being the second season of the show, this is where it starts to take shape and turn into the current Drag Race that we know and love. It was the first time we had a Snatch Game, the fan-favorite celebrity drag game show; Tatianna's Britney was absolute perfection and I honestly don't know how we lived without a Snatch game in the first season. Now just to hurry up and get to season four with Chad Michaels, so it feels like snatch game all season long with Cher! In case you're unaware, his Cher is absolutely iconic and I cannot wait, but we'll get to season four soon enough, my pretties, just you wait.

For now though, sashay away, at least until we start season three. That's where things get really intense, but that is for another day. RuPaul's Drag Race is about sequins and fabulous, sure, but at the end of the day, the message is acceptance, love, and teamwork. And remember, if you can't love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?