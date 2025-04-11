Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E15: It's "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown" Time!

Eight eliminated queens return for a "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown" on tonight's round of MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17.

And then there were four: Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star. But before we get to the finale of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 (check out what Bleeding Cool's Eden Arnold thoughts on the last week: "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 14 Thoughts: What Happens in Vegas"), our final four remaining queens are getting a break tonight. That's because the season's penultimate episode sees Suzie Toot and the other eliminated queens returning for a "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown," with a cash prize of $50,000 on the line. For this week's preview, we have a look at this round's official overview and "First Lewk" preview of tonight's show – and a look back at this season's lip-syncs to offer you a friendly reminder. In addition, we have the latest edition of "The Pit Stop" – with Monét X Change joined by Nymphia for a rundown of what went down during last week's round:

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E15: "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Episode 15: "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown" – All of the eliminated queens return to battle it out in a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, with eight lip syncs, and a cash prize of $50,000 on the line.

An Updated Look at Your Season 17 Queens!

UPDATED: The Season 17 cast now includes Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), and Sam Star (Leeds, AL).

Now that you've gotten a chance to meet this season's "Drag Race" queens, here's a little bit more about each of them heading into the premiere (followed by some video profiles):

Jewels Sparkles – Tampa, FL (@thejewelssparkles): Out of drag, this youthful queen has a sweetness and innocence and is a self-described "ditzy, clumsy bimbo." But don't be fooled – Jewels intends to enter the competition with intention and strategy. With influences that range from Ariana Grande to Priscilla Presley to her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage, you'd be foolish to underestimate this talented doll as merely a "look queen."

Lexi Love – Louisville, KY (@mslexilove): Lexi Love is a full-time "playmate" at Play, Louisville, a bar known for its high-energy drag excellence. As a performer, Lexi knows how to turn the party up – but she's also someone you'd love to kick it with. Having survived a period of homelessness and drug addiction, she has emerged a stronger and more independent queen and is ready for the re-birth of Lexi to take over the world!

Onya Nurve – Cleveland, OH (@onyanurve): Smashburger cook by day, enchanting and in-demand drag artist by night. Onya Nurve got bitten by the performance bug in high school and took an artistic career path to drag via a BFA in Painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. A comedic actress as well as being able to belt out a tune, Onya represents a real threat in this competition!

Sam Star – Leeds, AL (@samstarqueen): Stunning, stylish, SOUTHERN! Sam is quite the Renaissance queen, having trained in musical theater and being a retired gymnast/cheerleader who can do back handsprings! With polished makeup skills and a gorgeous mug, Sam has gone on to win an impressive number of pageant titles for such a young queen: it's no surprise to learn that Trinity The Tuck is her drag mother and mentor.

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

