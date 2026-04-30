Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker S03E21 "Chrono Stasis" Images: Jensen Ackles's Russell Returns

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returns earlier than expected! Here are the images for Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 reveals Jensen Ackles returns early as Russell Shaw in Episode 21, “Chrono Stasis,” before the finale.

In Tracker S03E21, Colter and Russell team up on a personal mission tied to their father’s mysterious work.

Tracker S03E22, “The Best Ones,” keeps Colter and Russell together as they hunt a victim linked to a sinister project.

Season 3 also tees up Episode 19’s courtroom stakes and Episode 20’s Billie crossover as Colter tackles two urgent cases.

Just when you thought that Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw wouldn't be returning until the season finale, S03E22: "The Best Ones," CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker just dropped overviews and image galleries for the final two episodes before the season ender, with Ackles actually showing up first in S03E21: "Chrono Stasis." Check out our just-updated Season 3 preview – with those early looks at Colter (Hartley) and Russell in action – waiting for you below:

Tracker Season 3 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 19: "Chain of Custody" – Reenie hires Colter to locate the star witness of her and Maxine's (Kathleen Robertson) lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer on the eve of trial. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 20: "Reclamation" – Colter's search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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