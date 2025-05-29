Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T., swat

S.W.A.T. Cast Felt "Brushed Aside" by Spinoff Series News: David Lim

S.W.A.T. star David Lim wasn't thrilled with the way Sony Pictures Television and star/EP Shemar Moore rolled out S.W.A.T. Exiles.

We can safely say that nothing is easy when it comes to the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. franchise. Earlier this month, only 48 hours after the official series finale of the CBS series, Sony Pictures Television announced that it was developing a spinoff, currently titled S.W.A.T. Exiles, that sees Moore reprising his role as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. But the excitement was replaced by a whole lot of question marks from the fans after they checked out the official overview: "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is." Based on the overview and with Moore being the only returning name announced, folks began wondering if the original cast would be involved.

"Nobody likes change, but without change, you can't grow. You can't win without taking your lumps," shared Moore in a social media post, addressing fans questioning the decision to move on without other members of the cast. "That's my family for life. Just like in sports, Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but people get traded. Tight end gets traded, the running back gets traded, the receivers get traded, but the teams keep on pushing with their quarterback and I'm that guy. So proud, so grateful. I'm not gonna apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and excited about the future. I'm excited that SWAT gets to keep playing ball," Moore added.

Now, original CBS series star David Lim (Victor Tan) has shared his thoughts on the matter. In an Instagram post, Lim shares how much working on the series meant to him while also pointing out that the series worked not because of any one character. "It was the squad. The bond. The camaraderie. The shared blood, sweat, tears, and laughs we gave to every episode," Lim wrote. In terms of the upcoming "Exiles" and how the rollout, the actor made it clear that he wasn't a fan. "I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many," Lim shared.

Here's a look at Lim's post, along with the full text of his caption. Following that, we have a look back at Moore's post defending the spinoff series decision:

I've been sitting with everything that came out last week, and I just want to say this: Being a part of S.W.A.T. for the past 8 seasons has been one of the great honors of my life. I poured my heart into playing Tan—and even more than that, into the team and friendships we built on and off screen. What made S.W.A.T. special wasn't just the action, or one character. It was the squad. The bond. The camaraderie. The shared blood, sweat, tears, and laughs we gave to every episode. That effortless chemistry was there from the very first day we came together for the pilot, and it carried through all 8 seasons. I'm proud of how we fought for a ninth season. We believed we still had more to give, more stories to tell. We wanted it for our crew, for each other, and for the newer faces just joining us. It wasn't in the cards for all of us—and that's okay. We had a magical run and went out on a high note with those final two episodes. I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many. I've seen the comments, the messages, the support—and it truly means a lot. I may not know what the future holds for Tan, but I couldn't be more proud of what we created together—our cast, writers, producers, crew… our SWAT family. No version of this story can take that away. Thanks for riding with us. Always.

Roll SWAT. 🖤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!