S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episodes 1-3 Preview Images, Overviews Released

With the seventh & reportedly final season of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. set to kick off this week with a two-part return, maybe now is as good of a time as any to pass along some previews of what's to come. Previously, we passed along preview images & the official overview for S07E01: "The Promise" – as Hondo (Shemar Moore) tracks a killer from his past who is proving to be a deadly danger to his present. Now, we also have images & overviews for S07E02: "Peace Talks" and S07E03: "Good for Nothing" to pass along – as the season-opener ends and the unit faces off against Yakuza assassins.
S.W.A.T. Season 7 Overviews & Preview Images
S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 1 "The Promise": SEASON PREMIERE: PART ONE – The team heads to Mexico City to retrieve a fugitive who slipped from Hondo's (Shemar Moore) grasp 10 years ago. But when things go awry, old wounds are reopened, and Hondo is once again on the killer's trail, desperate to fulfill a decade-old promise. Written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Billy Gierhart, here's a look at the preview images:
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured (L-R): Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks and Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Armando Duran as Ballcap Boy and Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured (L-R): Angela Alvarado as Captain Olvera and Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Anna Enger Ritch as Powell. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Anna Enger Ritch as Powell. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured (L-R): Anna Enger Ritch as Powell, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, and Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured (L-R): Angela Alvarado as Captain Olvera and Anna Enger Ritch as Powell. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Rick Mancia as Gabriel Bautista. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks. Photo: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.
S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 2 "Peace Talks": Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) desperately search for Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), who's gone missing in Mexico City along with a thermobaric bomb capable of killing thousands. And while Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Tan (David Lim) assist from L.A., Deacon's pride gets injured in a boxing match with Rocker (Louis Ferrigno Jr.). Written by Sarah Alderson and directed by Billy Gierhart, here's a look at the preview images:
S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 3 "Good for Nothing": 20-Squad must leap into action when Yakuza assassins descend on L.A., targeting a number of mysterious Japanese ex-pats. Meanwhile, Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) finds her job on the line at the inspector general's office when a colleague accuses her of taking bribes. Written by Alan Morgan and directed by Maja Vrvilo, here's a look at the preview images:
Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).