Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, preview, season 7, swat

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episodes 1-3 Preview Images, Overviews Released

With CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. Season 7 premiering this week, here are preview images & overviews for the first three episodes.

With the seventh & reportedly final season of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. set to kick off this week with a two-part return, maybe now is as good of a time as any to pass along some previews of what's to come. Previously, we passed along preview images & the official overview for S07E01: "The Promise" – as Hondo (Shemar Moore) tracks a killer from his past who is proving to be a deadly danger to his present. Now, we also have images & overviews for S07E02: "Peace Talks" and S07E03: "Good for Nothing" to pass along – as the season-opener ends and the unit faces off against Yakuza assassins.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Overviews & Preview Images

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 1 "The Promise": SEASON PREMIERE: PART ONE – The team heads to Mexico City to retrieve a fugitive who slipped from Hondo's (Shemar Moore) grasp 10 years ago. But when things go awry, old wounds are reopened, and Hondo is once again on the killer's trail, desperate to fulfill a decade-old promise. Written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Billy Gierhart, here's a look at the preview images:

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 2 "Peace Talks": Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) desperately search for Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), who's gone missing in Mexico City along with a thermobaric bomb capable of killing thousands. And while Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Tan (David Lim) assist from L.A., Deacon's pride gets injured in a boxing match with Rocker (Louis Ferrigno Jr.). Written by Sarah Alderson and directed by Billy Gierhart, here's a look at the preview images:

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 3 "Good for Nothing": 20-Squad must leap into action when Yakuza assassins descend on L.A., targeting a number of mysterious Japanese ex-pats. Meanwhile, Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) finds her job on the line at the inspector general's office when a colleague accuses her of taking bribes. Written by Alan Morgan and directed by Maja Vrvilo, here's a look at the preview images:

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!