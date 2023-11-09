Posted in: ABC, CBS, Max, NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Night Court, Pretty Little Liars, sandman, The Rookie

Sandman, Rookie, Night Court, Ghosts & More Production Return Updates

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, shows like The Sandman, Night Court, The Rookie, Ghosts & more are starting to get productions underway.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes having come to an end (with the actors' union expected to ratify this week's agreement), the green light has been given for the television industry to get back to work. And while we're still waiting to see how the television season will look due to the strike-related delays, a number of shows have already started putting the word out that cameras will be rolling soon. Between last night and at the time of this writing, Deadline Hollywood has been compiling a rundown of shows that are reportedly already moving forward with production returns. Some of the shows looking to restart production in late November are NBC's Night Court, ABC's Abbott Elementary, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's "FBI" shows, NBC's "Chicago" shows, NBC's "Law & Order" shows (though "Organized Crime" isn't listed), NBC's Quantum Leap, Max's Pretty Little Liars, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Netflix's The Sandman. The shows listed to resume production in early December include FOX's The Cleaning Lady and CBS's Ghosts.

Here's a look at the message that went live from SAG-AFTRA on Wednesday night – followed by the full text of the message:

Dear #SagAftraMembers: We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed. pic.twitter.com/FhvSRJQXFE — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country. In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes "above-pattern" minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI,… …and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize… …compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities. We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work. Full details of the agreement will not be provided until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board. We also thank our union siblings — the workers that power this industry — for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!