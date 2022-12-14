Saraya Suggests Plays Coy on Sasha Banks Mystery Partner Rumors

With Sasha Banks rumored to be set to appear for NJPW and rumored to be done with WWE, rumors are flying left and right that she could soon be AEW-bound. In particular, Britt Baker challenged Saraya to a tag team match during a January episode of AEW Dynamite that will take place in Los Angeles, in front of executives from Warner Bros Discovery, with AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter on Baker's team and Saraya needing to find a partner. There has been much speculation that Banks, or Mercedes Varnado as we should probably get used to calling her, will be that partner. But Saraya brushed off those rumors in an interview with Forbes.

I feel like anytime there's a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (laughs). They're like—straight away—it's her! There's plenty of women out there, I'm not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there's a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner.

Oh, sure. But that's exactly what someone who wanted to throw us off the scent would say, isn't it? We're onto you, Saraya!

She also talked about wanting to work with Sasha again, even though Sasha performed the move that injured Saraya and nearly ended her career before she returned to the ring for AEW.

I've always said that I would want to work with Sasha again in any capacity, because she's a pro. In the wrestling side of things, she's such a fantastic athlete, you can't deny her talent. She's fantastic. People can be really tough on people. Especially female athletes, which can be super frustrating. Especially female athletes who carry their weight. They can go toe-to-toe with most of the guys. So if someone gets a little bit hurt, especially in the women's division, the whole internet blows up and they're just like 'this person's unsafe, and this person's unsafe…'" I remember this one time, I think Brie [Bella] hurt somebody, and it really annoyed me because she never hurts anybody. But the fact that people blew up on her like 'you hurt her, you're unsafe,' it's like it was just one person. In a 15-year career, that's actually really good. You can't go into a business without accidentally hurting someone at some point. The people who take it personally, are the people on the internet. People on the internet take it personally for you, but me and Sasha have always been on good terms. It is what it is, but Sasha—mentally—it f—ked with her, and that's not fair.

We'll find out on January 11th whether Saraya is misdirecting, one way or another. And even if Sasha B… Mercedes Varnado doesn't appear at Dynamite that Wednesday, fans will be able to see her at Wrestle Kingdom that same month.