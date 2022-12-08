Report: Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The Chadster is saddened to have to bring some very bad news to members of the WWE Universe. Sasha Banks is headed back to wrestling, but it's not for WWE. According to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, a man who is definitely on Tony Khan's payroll and helping Tony Khan in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, reports that Banks is expected to appear at Wrestle Kingdom in Japan in January. Banks literally stabbed the WWE Universe and Vince McMahon in the back when she walked out of the company earlier this year, and it looks like she isn't done personally attacking The Chadster with this planned NJPW appearance.

Johnson didn't have any further details on what role Banks will play at Wrestle Kingdom, but he did speculate it could set up a match with Kairi Sane in Stardom. If Banks does do that, it will be spitting in the face of the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. As everyone knows, NJPW has been teaming up with AEW to bully WWE via the Forbidden Door, and this is just more of that same energy. The Chadster is pretty sure this ought to be illegal under international law, but maybe when you're a billionaire like Tony Khan it's okay to break all the rules and torment The Chadster's very existence.

The Chadster is so fed up with the way Tony Khan is ruining wrestling and his life, that he is now taking drastic action. The Chadster has decided to visit the United Nations and demand that they take action to prevent Sasha Banks from appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in January. The Chadster plans to plead his case to the UN, pointing out the unfairness of Banks appearing in a rival promotion to WWE, a promotion that is working with Tony Khan's AEW to hurt WWE and The Chadster. The Chadster will also demand that the UN put a stop to any future collaboration between NJPW and AEW. The Chadster believes that if NJPW is allowed to collaborate with AEW, it will only further damage the wrestling business and hurt The Chadster's life even more. The Chadster believes that NJPW should be forced to work only with WWE from now on, and that the UN should step in and enforce this. The Chadster is hoping that the UN will take his plea seriously and take action to prevent Banks from appearing at Wrestle Kingdom and any further collaboration between NJPW and AEW.