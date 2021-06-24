Saturday Night Live Cast, Lorne Michaels Share Stories From Season 46

With Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and Lil Nas X helping NBC's Saturday Night Live wrap up its 46th season last month, the team from Studio 8H is taking a well-deserved break after finishing a season that saw them facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history. So it's safe to say that there are stories to be told- and with that in mind, the folks over at SNL are starting back up its "Stories from the Show" YouTube series to help with the downtime until the show returns in the fall (let's start speculating now over who might not be coming back). In the following featurette, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast take viewers behind the scenes to show how the long-running sketch comedy/music series was able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is set to return later this year to kick off the show's 47th season- but for now, enjoy this look back at the most recent season:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) were feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

