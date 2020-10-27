Saturday Night Live Intros Host John Mulaney's SNL Credentials

So after a Saturday Night Live line-up of hosts that included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, and Adele and musical performers Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R., we've reached the 46th season's fifth live episode in a row. Now, normally that would be record-breaking for SNL and it will be – for a week. That's when the post-election episode marks six new eps in a row- a first in the series' nearly half-century on the air. But before then, we have John Mulaney hosting this weekend with The Strokes providing the sound all throughout Studio 8H.

Going from SNL writer to host (twice in 2020), here's a look back at Mulaney's past runs on the show- already giving off a good vibe this early on in the week.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.