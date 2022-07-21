Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon On Leaving SNL, Watching Season 48

By the time the dust settled on NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47, the long-running sketch comedy/music series had bid farewell to four members of the cast: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. Now while we await word on SNL's Season 48 cast and return date, McKinnon (DC League of Super-Pets, Barbie) is sharing some thoughts on her departure and if she would be tuning in to the new season when it rolls around during an interview this morning Live With Kelly and Ryan. "I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," McKinnon shared with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa earlier today. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on 'Saturday Night Live.' So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time." And what about checking out the Season 48 cast? It might be a bit too soon for that, with McKinnon adding, "I don't know what I will do. I don't know that I can watch the show yet because it's too emo because I miss everyone so much. It's my family," she explained. "It's too emo. So, I think I'm just going to take 'The Bachelorette' and watch it."

Here's a look at a clip from McKinnon's visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday morning:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of 2021, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).